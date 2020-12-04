JCMC morgue reaches capacity, Ballad Health to use mobile morgue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says the morgue at Johnson City Medical Center has reached capacity and the hospital will likely have to use a refrigerated morgue trailer parked at the facility.

Hospital workers may begin using the mobile morgue as soon as tonight, according to Ballad.

The health system announced Wednesday that it had requested a second morgue truck to be stationed in Kingsport. The mobile morgues were ordered due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the region.

Ballad says the mobile morgue holds between 48 and 60 bodies.