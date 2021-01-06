James H. Quillen VA Medical Center expands eligibility for veterans to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center at Mountain Home has expanded its clinic for veteran COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a post from the medical center’s Facebook page, the following groups can now receive the vaccine:

Veterans 75 and older

Homeless veterans

Veterans receiving home-based primary care

Veterans on the solid organ/transplant list

Veterans undergoing hemodialysis

Veterans receiving chemotherapy

Veterans with spinal cord injuries

Geriatric patient-aligned care team who are 85 and older

The post warns that patients currently receiving chemotherapy should speak with their physician.

The medical centers said in the post that supplies are “still very limited,” so vaccines are not guaranteed to everyone who shows up.

Veterans hoping to receive the vaccine can come to the main hospital between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

In order to receive a vaccine, patients must be checked in by 3 p.m.