JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will not be open Monday, February 22.

According to a post from the VA medical center, weather delays have interrupted shipping, causing the momentary pause in vaccinations.

Veterans are encouraged to follow the medical center’s Facebook page for updates on the clinic. Updates are also available by calling 423-926-1171 ext. 8.