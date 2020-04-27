Ivy Hall Nursing Home resident tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A resident at an Elizabethton nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus after it was previously released that three employees had also tested positive.

PREVIOUS: Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton

According to a statement from Ivy Hall Nursing Home, a resident tested positive for COVID-19 after all residents and staff were tested as a precaution.

The statement says the home learned of the positive result on Saturday.

The statement says the resident has not displayed any symptoms and is receiving treatment while in “strict isolation.”

Further tests from the resident have been sent to attempt to confirm the case.

