Ivy Hall: Confirmation tests reveal no nursing home employees, residents have contracted COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton has announced that three employees and a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 received false results.
According to a release from Ivy Hall, three employees quarantined themselves and a resident entered strict isolation after CDC-approved preemptive testing was conducted at the nursing home
None of the employees or the resident had shown symptoms, and confirmation tests were conducted by the health department.
Results from the follow-up tests came back as negative for all four cases. It was determined that all four were “false positives.”
Ivy Hall said in the release that they are committed to testing residents and employees even without suspicion, so further testing will be conducted.
