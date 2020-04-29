Ivy Hall: Confirmation tests reveal no nursing home employees, residents have contracted COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton has announced that three employees and a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 received false results.

According to a release from Ivy Hall, three employees quarantined themselves and a resident entered strict isolation after CDC-approved preemptive testing was conducted at the nursing home

None of the employees or the resident had shown symptoms, and confirmation tests were conducted by the health department.

Results from the follow-up tests came back as negative for all four cases. It was determined that all four were “false positives.”

Ivy Hall said in the release that they are committed to testing residents and employees even without suspicion, so further testing will be conducted.

