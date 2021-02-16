‘It went well, real well’: Sullivan County begins vaccinating 65 and older

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department began offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older at the Bristol Dragway Tuesday.

Dozens of cars lined up Tuesday morning when the vaccinations began at 9 a.m.

Mark Moody, Sullivan County Regional Health Emergency Response Coordinator, told News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham that at a little after noon over 500 cars had been admitted into the dragway for first vaccinations.

“We’re extremely thankful to Bristol Motor Speedway for providing this venue for us to use,” Moody said. “We’re trying to use it to our best advantage to vaccinate the citizens of Sullivan County.”

“When it first came out if I could have come and got it I would have come the first day it was available,” Gregg Webb, 65, said. “First day it was available to me, so I came and got it.”

Webb said he waited in line five and a half hours, but it was worth it.

“It went well, real well,” Webb said.

Other COVID-19 vaccine recipients waited for hours as well.

“Other than the line everything’s fine,” 66-year-old Jeff Cox said. “The line can’t be helped, of course, just a lot of folks wanting to get a shot.”

First dose vaccinations for those 65 and older will continue at Bristol Dragway on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

No appointment is required. Those 65 and older are asked to bring their driver’s license and must be a resident of Tennessee.