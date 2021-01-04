‘It was really a fast process’: Dozens line up as Carter County distributes COVID-19 vaccine to those 75+

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of cars lined up in Carter County Monday to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Among those in line were people age 75 and older. Tonia Sparks, an Elizabethton resident, was one of them.

Sparks said she came early to her 1:30 p.m. appointment and only had to wait 15 to 20 minutes.

“It was really a fast process,” Sparks said. “They have this down pat I think.”

David Craddock, 87, said he waited about a half hour for his 1:30 p.m. appointment.

“I’m just glad I have it,” Craddock said. “I feel a lot better.”

Those who are 75 and older and are interested in receiving the vaccine can call the Carter County Health Department to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss