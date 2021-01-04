‘It was really a fast process’: Dozens line up as Carter County distributes COVID-19 vaccine to those 75+

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of cars lined up in Carter County Monday to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Among those in line were people age 75 and older. Tonia Sparks, an Elizabethton resident, was one of them.
Sparks said she came early to her 1:30 p.m. appointment and only had to wait 15 to 20 minutes.
“It was really a fast process,” Sparks said. “They have this down pat I think.”
David Craddock, 87, said he waited about a half hour for his 1:30 p.m. appointment.
“I’m just glad I have it,” Craddock said. “I feel a lot better.”
Those who are 75 and older and are interested in receiving the vaccine can call the Carter County Health Department to make an appointment.