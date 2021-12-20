‘It never hurts to test’: Area doctors encourage COVID-19 testing prior to holiday travel

(WJHL) – Triple-A predicts more than 109 million Americans will hit the road this holiday season. But, as people ready to return home over the next week or so, demand for COVID-19 testing has increased at some area healthcare providers.

“Feels like 40 percent increase in volume,” Dr. Brian Enriquez of Holston Medical Group said. “Just the number of patients we’ve seen is impressively, measurably increased right now.”

With increased volume at his Urgent Care and no additional staff to meet the surge, Enriquez said wait times for tests have risen as well.

“We don’t want anyone to wait more than an hour to get a COVID test, but unfortunately it’s been extended – how much time it takes to come in and get seen and get tested.”

Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels has not seen the same influx – yet.

“But, as you know, testing requests usually increase two to three days before travel,” he said. “So it may be that we’re going to see a big increase over the next several days.”

For Dr. Enriquez, it’s not hard to imagine why.

“[The patients] want to know that they’re safe and not likely to transmit COVID to their loved ones,” he said.

When it comes to testing for COVID-19 there are two main options. A PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is what a patient will receive from a healthcare professional at an urgent care or clinic. The results are not as quickly available, but there are other advantages.

“PCR testing is going to be much more accurate, if you will, with regards to detecting accurately whether you’re infected with COVID-19,” Dr. Runnels said.

“It amplifies the signal of COVID and so they’re just so much more accurate – especially in the early stages of having COVID-19,” Dr. Enriquez said.

The other option is an Antigen test, which is what comes in rapid-result, home-testing kits available for purchase at pharmacies.

“What I would say is the Antigen testing, if that’s the best you can do, is still better than not testing whatsoever,” Dr. Runnels said.

“It never hurts – except for the hurting part of the test – it never hurts to test,” Dr. Enriquez said.

“It’s especially important if you’re packing a larger group of people into a small area from multiple households,” Dr. Runnels added.

But, Dr. Runnels also said testing for COVID-19 is not a substitute for practicing good judgement around the holidays.

“Making sure that when you have your meetings that people are particularly protected, as much as possible,” he said. “Particularly those who are vulnerable with health conditions is also very important.”