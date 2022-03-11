Editor’s note: This is the last of four stories logging the events that transpired in March of 2020 as COVID-19 reached the Tri-Cities region. The “COVID-19: Two Years Later” series focuses on patients, public health, school and business closures and how it all impacted the lives of every person in the region in those early days and over the last 24 months.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two years ago, on March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

In the weeks that followed March 11, 2020, schools, businesses, venues, hotels, and more would shut down or drastically scale back operations to curb the spread of the new disease.

“At the very beginning, it’s like we saw just an overwhelming amount of cancellations. It almost seemed like it just happened overnight,” Jill Garrett, Director of Sales for Courtyard by Marriott Johnson City told News Channel 11.

The Johnson City hotel draws mostly business travel guests, and with businesses shutting down or going remote, travel went down.

Jill Garrett, Director of Sales for Courtyard by Marriott Johnson City

Larger conventions and festivals had been canceled. Larger group gatherings were also canceled, along with business travel.

“But I do want to commend our local convention and visitors bureau because they did work tirelessly to still try to find ways to promote our area to drive tourism and one of the things that helped us kind of rebound and recoup some of that lost revenue was with youth competitive sports,” Garrett said.

Cancellations meant empty hotel rooms.

“Our hotel never shut down, thankfully, you know, occupancy was in the single digits,” she said.

“March and April of 2020. I mean you’re looking at if we were, let’s say running, typically 80 to 90 almost 100% occupancy mid-week, okay, pre-pandemic, you’re looking at when I say single occupancy, I mean single-digit occupancy, like 3-4% occupancy. So, it was an extreme loss.”

But the hotel rebounded thanks to local industry, Garrett explained.

“Having the health care system and education being so prevalent in our area, there was still some essential travel that had to take place. So we were very fortunate to be able to obtain travel from you know, those demand drivers and that that helped us at least keep our doors open,” she said.

Staffing shortages changed some amenities.

“We did pre-packaged breakfast items Grab and Go complimentary for the guests because we didn’t have our on-site bistro open,” Garrett said.

The Marriott’s bistro was not the only restaurant that either closed or scaled back at the genesis of the pandemic.

The Blackthorn Club at the Ridges switched to primarily takeaway orders when the dining rooms were forced to shut down service to patrons.

“My sous chef and I would cook at night and do to goes about 100 to 125 to goes and finding Styrofoam containers or just any to-go boxes at the time were really hard. But you know, we found a way to do it,” Executive Chef James Allen said.

He explained that only the managers worked during this time.

James Allen, Executive Chef for Blackthorn Club

He said the kitchen’s pastry chef, who also serves as the morning kitchen manager, would work during the day, and the front-of-house managers would run deliveries to vehicles.

“Contactless, of course, you know, open the gate, put it in the back, or even just set it on the stairs. The member would come out and grab it. So we really didn’t see a reduction in business levels besides you know, special events and things like that,” he said.

With only managers working, staff had to be temporarily let go, which was a bitter pill many had to swallow at the time as normal life ground to a halt.

Between the roughly six weeks that the Blackthorn Club ceased normal operations to when Tennessee was able to get pandemic unemployment payments circulating, Allen said his staff managed to still get paid.

“Soon as we shut down, basically a GoFundMe page was started. And the membership was phenomenal. They donated a tremendous amount to it so that the staff saw no reduction in paychecks,” he said.

Even live music took a hit, shutting down event spaces like the Down Home in Johnson City.

“It just was weird. We, you know, it’s like oh yeah, we’ll open up in two weeks. Okay, four weeks and then acts started going, ‘Oh, we can’t come in there because of the intimacy here.’ We got to you know, the air needed to be so it’s just like, we just had to keep closing,” Ed Snodderly, Owner of the Down Home said.

Ed Snodderly, Owner of the Down Home

He said he managed to keep his head above water through those first few weeks, but the Down Home’s doors remained closed.

“So the initial thing was it kept going, ‘Oh, a couple of weeks,’ figure out what to do, ‘Okay, a couple of weeks starting canceling stuff.’ But then it just kept sort of moving, ‘Okay, more time. We’re closed,'” he said.

Managing to survive until case counts dropped and some spaces began to reopen.

“It’s everyone just started reinventing how to make it work,” he said. “Everyone is in the same boat, which is trying to remind people how beautiful it is to get out, see people, pay some money, hear some good music, and just be out.”

He added that the Down Home has a COVID protocol including proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48-hours.

“Folks are appreciative of the caution notice that we do and then other folks, they don’t understand. So we try to do the best we can to just communicate and work with everybody. That’s probably been one of the most stressful things of this whole thing is just dealing with people asking, what’s your COVID protocol?” Snodderly explained.

He said, as a musician himself, bands had to stop playing in-person gigs during the pandemic, and that was difficult for most.

But at least after 15 months, he said he could open his doors again.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this place. A lot of places did not survive. Some places were already having trouble before the pandemic.”