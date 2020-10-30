‘It is our earnest attempt to provide support’: Ballad Health announces temporary pay increase for some employees amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Friday, Ballad Health officials announced a temporary 15 percent pay increase for some Ballad employees amid the ongoing cornavirus pandemic.

A statement from Ballad CEO Alan Levine read in part, “Today, I’m announcing that, effective the pay period that begins November 8, all direct Inpatient Bedside, direct Emergency Department, direct women’s and children’s RNs, LPNs, Nursing Assistants, and Respiratory Therapists will receive a temporary 15 percent pay increase to their base hourly rate. “

According to Ballad officials, the temporary pay increase will apply through mid-January and will be re-evaluated at that time.

It was also announced Friday that there would be a permanent market rate hourly increases to base pay for the following positions; Respiratory Therapists, and CRTs.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine issued the following statement about the announcement.

“Further details will be shared with you through your managers next week as we continue our planning. And we will communicate with you the several additional steps we are planning to take to help provide relief for our nursing team. To be clear, the pay adjustments we are announcing today do not come close to the recognition our nursing and respiratory teams deserve. But it is our earnest attempt to provide support and, in combination with other efforts we will be announcing, to ensure a work environment our nursing team can feel comfortable with. The stories I have heard from other parts of the country which have faced these surges are heartbreaking, and we all must stand with our caregiver teams to make sure they know they have our, and our community’s support. We will have more communication for you early next week.” Gratefully, Alan Alan Levine, Ballad Health CEO

