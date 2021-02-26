‘It is just a miracle’: Family, friends celebrate as local pastor leaves hospital after battling COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local pastor is recovering tonight after spending time at the hospital on a ventilator battling COVID-19.

Jerry Davis was greeted Friday morning by family members and part of his church congregation as he left Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Davis, who was hospitalized for COVID-19, will now go to rehab as he continues to recover.

Photo: WJHL

His daughter, Tina Armstead, said they are looking forward to Davis being able to come home.

“The staff, everything was amazing, they have been the best. It is just a miracle, he’s a miracle. And every day is a great day, every day is a great day. We’re excited, we’re happy, we can’t wait until he gets home,” Armstead said.

Hospital staff also lined the hallways to cheer for Davis as he left.