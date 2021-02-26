‘It is just a miracle’: Family, friends celebrate as local pastor leaves hospital after battling COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local pastor is recovering tonight after spending time at the hospital on a ventilator battling COVID-19.
Jerry Davis was greeted Friday morning by family members and part of his church congregation as he left Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Davis, who was hospitalized for COVID-19, will now go to rehab as he continues to recover.
His daughter, Tina Armstead, said they are looking forward to Davis being able to come home.
“The staff, everything was amazing, they have been the best. It is just a miracle, he’s a miracle. And every day is a great day, every day is a great day. We’re excited, we’re happy, we can’t wait until he gets home,” Armstead said.
Hospital staff also lined the hallways to cheer for Davis as he left.