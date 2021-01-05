Is the COVID-19 vaccine available in my county? A look at vaccine timeline, availability in Northeast Tenn.

(WJHL)- A quick glance at the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website provides vast information about when and where the vaccine will be available across the state.

We have broken down the date you can find on the state’s website, specifically focusing on where the vaccine is available in Northeast Tennessee.

This information was updated on the state’s website January 5.

CARTER COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1b

Age-based Phase: 75+

No vaccine available

GREENE COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1b

Age-based Phase: 75+

No vaccine available

HAWKINS COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1b

Age-based Phase: 75+

No vaccine available

JOHNSON COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1b

Age-based Phase: 75+

No vaccine available

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1a2

Age-based Phase: 75+

More information about vaccine availability can be found on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s website HERE.

UNICOI COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1b

Age-based Phase: 75+

No vaccine available

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Risk-based Phase: 1b

Age-based Phase: 75+

No vaccine available

BREAKING DOWN THE PHASES

Below is an outline of the different phases for the vaccine rollout as listed on the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website.