Is the COVID-19 vaccine available in my county? A look at vaccine timeline, availability in Northeast Tenn.

(WJHL)- A quick glance at the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website provides vast information about when and where the vaccine will be available across the state.
We have broken down the date you can find on the state’s website, specifically focusing on where the vaccine is available in Northeast Tennessee.
This information was updated on the state’s website January 5.
CARTER COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1b
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- No vaccine available
GREENE COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1b
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- No vaccine available
HAWKINS COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1b
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- No vaccine available
JOHNSON COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1b
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- No vaccine available
SULLIVAN COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1a2
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- More information about vaccine availability can be found on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s website HERE.
UNICOI COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1b
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- No vaccine available
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Risk-based Phase: 1b
- Age-based Phase: 75+
- No vaccine available
BREAKING DOWN THE PHASES
Below is an outline of the different phases for the vaccine rollout as listed on the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website.