Is the COVID-19 vaccine available in my county? A look at vaccine timeline, availability in Northeast Tenn.

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: TN Dept. of Health

(WJHL)- A quick glance at the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website provides vast information about when and where the vaccine will be available across the state.

We have broken down the date you can find on the state’s website, specifically focusing on where the vaccine is available in Northeast Tennessee.

This information was updated on the state’s website January 5.

CARTER COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1b
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • No vaccine available

GREENE COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1b
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • No vaccine available

HAWKINS COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1b
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • No vaccine available

JOHNSON COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1b
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • No vaccine available

SULLIVAN COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1a2
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • More information about vaccine availability can be found on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s website HERE.

UNICOI COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1b
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • No vaccine available

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • Risk-based Phase: 1b
  • Age-based Phase: 75+
  • No vaccine available

BREAKING DOWN THE PHASES

Below is an outline of the different phases for the vaccine rollout as listed on the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss