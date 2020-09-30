Interim County Mayor: Carter County mask mandate extended through October 30

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County has extended its mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on October 30.

According to a release, interim county mayor Patty Woodby issued Executive Order No. 8 to extend the order.

“While the number of active cases of COVID-19 is trending down, it is imperative that we

continue to take the proper safety measures to keep our community headed in the right

direction,” Woodby said. “This includes wearing a mask or other facial covering when in public

to help slow the spread of the disease, along with practicing proper handwashing and

maintaining social distance whenever possible.”

The release says the decision to extend the mandate was made after Woodby conferred with other county mayors in the region.

Woody said in the release that the extension is important due to the return to school in the county.

As of Wednesday morning, the only Northeast Tennessee county to allow its mask mandate to expire is Hawkins County.

The Carter County Commission and its committees will also continue to meet electronically through October, according to the release.

You can read the full executive order below:

Carter County Executive Order 8 by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd