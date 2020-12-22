INSIDE LOOK: COVID-19 testing process at ETSU lab

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Medical professionals at ETSU have developed a system that allows them to test for COVID-19 and return results from their labs in 24 hours.

The process starts in the ETSU parking garage which is now a drive-thru testing site.

The specimens collected are ran twice a day to ETSU’s in-house lab.

Currently 200 tests total can be ran per day.

Medical professionals at ETSU have developed a system allowing them to test community members for COVID-19 and return results in 24 hours.



For more information about COVID-19 testing at ETSU Health, CLICK HERE.