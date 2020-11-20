Ingles pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccines once approved, distributed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ingles grocery store chain announced Wednesday that it will partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Ingles’ pharmacies will receive a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved for use.

The company’s CFO said, “We are honored to have been selected to partake in the plan to maximize access to covid-19 vaccines and to serve our patients and communities.”

More details are expected once a vaccine has been approved and is available.