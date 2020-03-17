Ingles Markets adjusting store hours to close at 10 p.m. until further notice to provide time for cleaning, restocking

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ingles Markets has announced a change in store hours during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from Ingles Markets President and CEO Jim Lanning, all Ingles stores will close at 10 p.m, effective Monday.

The 24-hour stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Other stores will open at their regular times.

Starbucks locations within the stores will open at their regular time but close one hour early at 8 p.m, according to the release.

The release says those hours will remain in place until further notice.

Associates will used the time for cleaning, sanitizing and restocking, as the stores have seen a large number of people stocking up on essentials.

Sampling inside the stores has also been limited, but the release says customers may still ask an associate for a product sample if they would like.

Ingles employees have been asked to avoid shaking hands and to practice good hygiene.

The release also says customers may be limited to the amount of certain products they can by, such as cleaning products and toilet paper.