Ingles Market becomes latest retailer to institute mask requirement for customers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WATE) – Ingles Markets will become the latest major retailer to require face masks inside all stores.
Starting Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required inside all Ingles Market grocery stores. The requirement will not apply to young children or to customers with medical conditions who are not able to wear a face covering.
A release from Ingles said the company will also continue enhanced sanitation practices and regularly clean all high-touch surfaces. One-way aisles and plexiglass separators for cashiers will remain in place.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the company operates 197 supermarkets.
