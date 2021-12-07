Ballad Data: Increase of critical COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health data showed on Tuesday that the system has experienced an increase in critical cases of COVID-19 since previous reports on Monday.

According to Ballad, there are 232 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area; this is an increase of two patients, and the system reported an increase within the Intensive Care Unit as well.

Four additional patients were moved to the ICU as they continue to battle the novel coronavirus, and two more people were placed on ventilators.

Two children remain in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Ballad reported.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 7:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 232 (+2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 20 (-13)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 18 (-11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58 (+4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43 (+2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.1% (+0.2)

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 70 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 69 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 16.1% on Tuesday, a 0.5-increase from previous reports.