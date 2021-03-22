‘I’m really excited to be able to relax’: Sullivan County starts Phase 2 and 55+ vaccinations

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County began vaccinating those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under Tennessee’s Phases 2a and 2b, as well as those aged 55 to 59, at Whitetop Creek Park Monday.

Phase 2 includes essential workers, including those who work in transportation, commercial food production and public infrastructure.

Sullivan County resident Madeline Good falls under Phase 2 as a restaurant host and was able to get her vaccination Monday.

“I’m really excited to be able to relax just a little bit,” Good said. “Finally, we can start slowly getting back to a new normal.”

55-year-old Michael Cox came out the first day he was eligible as well.

“I wasn’t very anxious to begin with, but I really want to protect my loved ones and family,” Cox said. “I thought it was important that I at least do that for them. If not for myself, but for them.”

Emergency Response Coordinator of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department Mark Moody said the county is booking 750 vaccine appointments a day and is hoping to open eligibility even more within the next two weeks.

“My understanding is that here in the near future we may be opening up to anybody that wants to be vaccinated can come and get vaccinated,” Moody said.