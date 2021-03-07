‘I’m really anxious to get it’: Sullivan Co. residents may have to wait as Tennessee begins vaccinating Phase 1c Monday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee health officials plan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for those in Phase 1c on Monday, but Sullivan County residents may have to wait until March 15.

Phase 1c includes people who have underlying conditions, are pregnant, or are caregivers of immunocompromised children. For a full list of Phase 1c, click here.

“This is a very large group, a complex group, to tackle,” Dr. Stephen May, Sullivan County Regional Medical Director said. “We all know that the incidences of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, is fairly significant within our region.”

May said Sullivan County doesn’t yet have the number of vaccine doses needed to move to the next phase.

“We’re anticipating of course getting a portion of that 54,000 doses that are coming to Tennessee,” May said. “That’s one reason we’re having to delay for about a week is to be sure that we have extra doses of vaccines so that we really can open up efficiently.”

Sullivan County resident David Moody has COPD and is eligible under Phase 1c to receive his vaccine.

“I don’t want it again, so I’m really anxious to get it,” Moody said.

Moody said he is frustrated to see his local health department may not transition to Phase 1c until March 15.

“It’s kind of frustrating to know they’re not opening it up, like Nashville or Knoxville,” Moody said.

