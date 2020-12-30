‘I’m protecting my community and my employees’: Sullivan County sheriff shares reasons for getting COVID vaccine

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy received a COVID-19 vaccine and shared his reasons for his choice on social media.

Cassidy said in a post that the decision to get vaccinated was easy, despite several people having mixed feelings toward the vaccines.

“I myself see it as a means to an end of an extremely tough 10 months,” Cassidy wrote in the post.

Sheriff Cassidy also mentioned that he had both had the virus and also lost loved ones due to the pandemic.

“If this is all I need to do to protect my family, community, and employees… well this is easy, compared to the year it’s been,” Cassidy wrote.

In the post, Cassidy says that the pandemic dealt a blow to his department just after they started to receive some closure in the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell.

You can read Cassidy’s full post below: