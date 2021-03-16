‘I’m pretty sure it is one of the first’: Johnson City Firefighters Association to hold Freedom Hall benefit concert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Firefighters Association will hold a concert at Freedom Hall Friday to benefit burn patients throughout the Tri-Cities.

Doors will open for the country concert featuring Jerrod Niemann, Mo Pitney and William Michael Morgan at 7 p.m.

The upcoming concert Friday may be one of the first concerts at the venue since COVID restrictions shut them down.

“I’m pretty sure it is one of the first. I haven’t heard of that many other concerts that have gone on,” Kat Latham, Johnson City Firefighters Association Public Information Officer, said. “We’re well aware of you know, COVID, and the things that go along with it, and we really encourage people to make sure that they’re being careful when they come out.”

Concerts coming back to Freedom Hall? Johnson City Firefighters Association is having a benefit concert there this Friday. Catch that story right now on @WJHL11 at 5. pic.twitter.com/x2249G9G2B — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) March 16, 2021

Freedom Hall staff said while the venue is open for events, due to COVID-19, there will be restrictions.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of our patrons, artists, and staff. We are limiting the number of patrons to no more than 1560, which equates to 25 percent capacity.” Ann Marie French, City of Johnson City Public Information Specialist

Concert-goers will sit in socially distanced rows with three empty seats between “unrelated parties” and masks will be required, according to Freedom Hall’s event description.

Freedom Hall staff said that most promoters are still not actively booking due to COVID-19.

“A number of promoters and artists elected to cancel or reschedule their shows throughout 2020, and we are continuing to see that in 2021.” Ann Marie French, City of Johnson City Public Information Specialist

“Freedom Hall is going to be having all those measures in place to make sure that folks are safe, but also they have a good time. ” Latham said. “When folks are able to come out and support things like this, they’re supporting the people in their community.”

Tickets are $28, to purchase tickets from the Firefighters Association, call (423) 282-1257.