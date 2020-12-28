“I’m definitely feeling it”: Bristol, Virginia official reveals experience with novel coronavirus

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — It’s a positive no one looks forward to receiving amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum told News Channel 11’s Mackenzie Moore his positive novel coronavirus test brought on more than a wide array of symptoms; it prevented him from participating in longtime family Christmas traditions.

“I didn’t see my extended family like I normally do, but it’s a blessing I did that,” Farnum said. “Because who knows if I would have been exposing many other people possibly. So, at the same time that I was doing that, that’s when the symptoms really came on board.

“So, it was definitely a different Christmas this year, but thankfully, I made that decision to quarantine and isolate and not spread COVID-19 to any of my family, so hopefully, we’ll all be able to enjoy many future Christmases together.”

The newest common symptom among novel coronavirus patients includes loss of taste and smell, but Farnum said his is a combination of many, which surprised him as he isn’t considered high risk.

“I consider myself a pretty healthy guy — I’m 33 years old — with no underlying health issues,” Farnum said. “Normally, if I were to get sick, say with the common cold, I would be sick for maybe a day or two.

“With [the novel coronavirus], I’ve had symptoms for going on five or six days, and it’s been a variety of different symptoms different days. So, it’s definitely unlike any other illness I’ve ever had. So, it’s definitely unpredictable, a little scary, and the worst part is you just don’t know how easily it spreads.”

The vice mayor didn’t contract the virus from a Bristol, Virginia city function, he revealed. He had been exposed ahead of Christmas by a contact he’d made with someone who ended up testing positive after.

He said he immediately began to isolate himself from others as he awaited the test that led to his positive result.

Farnum’s message to community members promotes wearing a mask and social distancing, guidelines the CDC has encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic.

I think we’ve been dealing with COVID-19, it feels like, pretty much the entire year of 2020, and I think a COVID complacency can happen where people can think it’s been going on for so long that it can’t happen to them. I’m living proof that it’s unpredictable, and it can happen to you. So, the most important thing right now is I hope we can all not just think about ourselves, but think about the family members and friends and coworkers and others that if you happen to have COVID-19 those that you can spread it to. So, hopefully people will take those measure in place to social distance. Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum

The city official will continue to isolate until Saturday, Jan. 2, which marks 10 days since the onset of his symptoms. He tested positive last Saturday after coming into contact with a positive case.

Farnum revealed his wife also tested positive Monday afternoon.