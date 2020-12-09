‘I really feel like I’m living in somebody else’s body’: COVID Long Haulers offer testimony of illness months after COVID-19 diagnoses

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As hospital beds fill with COVID-19 patients and case counts continue to rise, another concern has come up – Long COVID Syndrome, also known as COVID Long Haulers.

One local medical expert told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that symptoms related to COVID-19 could stick with patients for the long-haul.

Ballad Health Physician Dr. Daniel Lewis was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March.

“This is a new process and a new disease that we’re still learning a lot about, but it certainly does seem as if a significant portion of patients that suffer from COVID-19 can suffer from what we call Long COVID, or some people are calling it COVID Long Haulers, which is another term we’re using commonly,” he said.

“I really feel like I’m living in somebody else’s body,” Megan George of Kingsport said after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in August. She still suffers from virus symptoms, months later @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/4Gxxs6rP2t — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 8, 2020

Dr. Lewis said that these long-term symptoms can either replicate the symptoms the patient had while suffering from COVID-19 or be completely different.

“It seems as though there are patients who suffer significant illness who have relatively minor long term side effects; there are others who may have asymptomatic or mild disease and may suffer from effects two or three months down the road or longer,” he added.

Most common symptoms for long-haulers include the following:

Fatigue

Respiratory issues

A “foggy” feeling or disorientation

Increased blood pressure or rapid heart rates

Anxiety or depression that maybe was not present before COVID-19

“In some studies, 70 to 80% of patients that suffer from COVID still have some symptoms one to two months later that may persist for a period of time then go away, but it’s not quite as clear as, you know, we know the high-risk vulnerable populations seem to suffer significantly from COVID, we’re starting to get a good handle on that, but we don’t have a ready answer yet as to whom is going to suffer from long-term symptoms of COVID,” Lewis said.

After being in the hospital with COVID-19, along with spending a length of time in the ICU fighting the virus, Dr. Lewis believes he is doing well, though he also suffers from Long COVID.

“I continue to have symptoms of fatigue and some palpitations and anxiety that persisted for a couple months after I got out of the hospital,” he said. “Part of that was relative to the fact that I really got so sick that I was in the hospital for such a prolonged period of time, at times it was hard to know whether it was just the effects of the hospitalization or the COVID that was present.”

Lewis noted that he feels as though six months down the line, he has regained most of his strength. Though some imaging suggests minor scarring to his internal organs due to the virus, he said he feels like he is doing relatively well.

“Interestingly, I still do have some periods of some dizziness that come and go, and they seem to flare up and down relative on maybe how tired I am or how well I’ve slept, and I’ll go weeks without having any and then occasionally, I’ll have some for two or three days, so that’s really the only effect that I really can see at this point,” Lewis said.

He told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that Long COVID could happen to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and that prevention really is key.

“A factor that I think folks need to weigh into is to think about what steps they’re taking now to potentially mitigate or not to mitigate their exposure to the virus,” Lewis said. “I really can’t give a percentage based on what I know and the studies I’ve seen relative to what somebody’s risk may be or how common that may be, but there certainly does seem to be evidence in support for patients that have very mild and even asymptomatic cases that begin developing symptoms two or three months down the road.”

Lewis added that there is an absolute risk of permanent damage to the body after contracting the novel coronavirus.







“Absolutely, there could be a risk of permanent damage,” Lewis said. “COVID certainly has a tendency to cause blood clotting, and blood clotting, often in some of these patients, has caused heart attacks or strokes, and when you have a heart attack or a stroke, that causes damage to the heart and brain, and that to some degree may recuperate or regenerate, but typically does not come back to full function.

“We have seen episodes of acute renal failure in COVID patients, some of which require dialysis, some still require dialysis even after they recover because their kidneys were damaged or scarred to that point. It’s not common, but we have actually already seen evidence of patients receiving lung transplants because their lungs were so damaged by COVID-19 that they had to receive a transplanted set of lungs in order to continue to breathe. Thankfully, that’s relatively rare, but it can happen. The damage that occurs from COVID to the brain, kidneys, heart or liver certainly can be permanent; we hope that in many individuals that seem to recover to an extent, but based on how severe the initial damage is, it can lead to a lifelong issues relative to that,” Lewis added.

Megan George

Megan George, 27, of Kingsport, first started noticing cold symptoms around August 1 and got a rapid test, which confirmed that she had contracted the novel coronavirus.

“I just was feeling really bad, had a very high temperature; my whole body felt like I was run over by a truck, really difficult breathing,” she said.

For roughly 17 days, George said she struggled with persistent symptoms before finally being able to find relief.

“I was horribly sick, I couldn’t move from the couch; I still had a really high fever, like 102, I really couldn’t eat much of anything, really difficult breathing, it was like wheezy, like I can’t really explain it,” she said. “It felt like something was on my chest at all times. I lost my sense of taste and smell — I still don’t have it back.

“I went back to the doctor at the end of September to be tested and it was negative, but I still have these symptoms; I still can’t taste or smell anything, and sometimes when I’m up and doing things for a long time, it almost feels like the same weight on my chest.”

She noted that extreme fatigue was her most common lingering symptom.

“It just feels like my body is not back to 100% even though it was months ago that this happened,” George said. “I feel like I get winded more easily and like my lungs just aren’t filling up with enough air.”



Her message to the public: “Please wear your mask, please wash your hands, please stay 6 feet apart from each other, please don’t go to big social gatherings. I mean, this is serious. It’s not just some government thing that people think is happening; this is real, this is killing thousands of people daily, especially us in the United States, our numbers are way up there.”





Megan George before and after contracting COVID-19, she said she suffered severe temperature spikes

“I really feel like I’m living in somebody else’s body, if that makes sense, because it’s like I can’t do the things that I was doing before,” George said. “I was active before, and I could get out and do things and now it’s just like what’s the point?

“Because you can’t smell and you can’t taste, so you know the fun things in life you can’t even do that. I can’t taste chocolate, I can’t taste wine, nothing fun. The extreme fatigue — it’s very hard to even find the motivation to get up and do the things I once did.”

Matt Edwards, 25, of Gray, began experiencing strange gastrointestinal symptoms back in March and was unsure what to make of it until he began experiencing additional flu-like symptoms in July and finally received a positive COVID-19 test after over $2,000 of inconclusive medical testing.

“The crazy thing is, what stuck with me was a myriad of random symptoms that didn’t really make sense,” he said. “Still to this day, it’s now December, I have a temperature of 99 to 100 every evening. Literally every evening.”

Edwards said he also developed insomnia after recovering from COVID-19

“That’s been probably one of the greatest challenges is trying to overcome that because it of course impacts the rest of my day,” he added. “I’ve found ways to cope with it by using different over the counter medications but aside from that I’ve had a lot of fatigue.”

He said everyday, the symptoms come at random.

“It’s kind of like I put my hand in a hat, and I get up in the morning and whatever symptom that’s in the hat that I pull out for the day, that’s kind of what I have for the day,” Edwards explained. “One day I’ll have really bad headaches that don’t make any sense; the next day my leg will be really sensitive and I’ll have a lot of veins that are just protruding out of nowhere for no reason. I started getting TMJ out of nowhere, and I don’t have TMJ. It’s almost like different parts of my body become inflamed for no reason.”

“It’s been incredibly annoying to live with because I keep waking up every day wondering ‘is my body going to get worse? Do I have organs being damaged right now that I don’t know about?’” Matt Edwards

He has found some solace in the support of a Facebook Group comprised of other COVID “long-haulers” sharing their persistent symptoms.

Edwards said the psychological effects that Long COVID Syndrome has led many to experience is what makes the Facebook support group so important.

“That’s what a lot of people are on the Facebook group for, is because there are so many people that go ‘no, you should have recovered from this, so clearly you’ve just been dealing with a lot of issues that are all in your head because you’re really scared and you thought you were going to die, and so none of it’s real,’ and the truth is on that Facebook page, there are so many people who have different types of symptoms, but they’re all kind of around the same range of things,” he said. “I’m still dealing with all of these issues, could I potentially wind up back in the hospital, could I die? And getting to hear other people’s testimonials has been tremendously helpful because it reminds you that you’re not alone.”

Edwards said he hopes to help people understand Long COVID Syndrome because there is so much unknown about the novel coronavirus itself, that the after effects are even more mysterious.

“They’ve narrowed it down to where they believe that COVID moves through your body and it attacks, of course, your blood vessels, and your organs, and they think that there’s potential that it has damaged particular organs and particular areas in your body whether it’s in your nervous system or if it’s damaged, like for me in my gastrointestinal tract, there’s a chance that it damaged my liver and my pancreas and potentially my kidneys,” Edwards said. “What I think people need to understand is that if you’re dealing with Long COVID, it’s most likely because there’s potentially damaged organs in your body.”