‘I feel more at ease’: Southwest Virginia holds large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event for people with underlying conditions

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia health officials held the first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in Southwest Virginia for people ages 16 to 64 with underlying conditions Saturday.

60-year-old Ricky Woods falls in the underlying conditions category and was able to get his COVID-19 vaccination.

“I feel more at ease getting my first one,” Woods said. “When I get my second one, I’ll feel even better.”

Patients are lining up for the first mass vaccination event for those ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions in Southwest Virginia. I’ll have more on @WJHL11 at 7 and 11. pic.twitter.com/pPTJEeUNeR — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) March 6, 2021

Breanne Forbes Hubbard, Virginia Department of Health Population Health Manager, said she has been looking forward to moving to the next phase of vaccination.

“We have a lot of folks that have underlying medical conditions in our region, and we know that they’ve been anxious to get the vaccine,” Hubbard said. “We’ve been anxious to vaccinate them.”

Hubbard said Saturday was also the first large-scale vaccination event in the area to use the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re really excited about expanding to this population and to this new-to-us vaccine,” Hubbard said.

“It’s a big relief,” Mary Munsey, COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient said. “When I get this second dose, I can go and visit my mother who’s in assisted living, and I can go and visit friends and family and get back to living.”

“I’m very thankful, very grateful to have this vaccine because it’s really dangerous,” Woods said. “It’s something to not overlook.”

If you’re a Virginia resident interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccination, you can add yourself to the state waitlist here.

“We encourage everyone to go on there and sign up, even if it’s not quite their turn yet,” Hubbard said. “Because then we know how many people in our area are interested in the vaccine.”