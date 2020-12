HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee has posted on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In that post on Monday Lee said in part, “I am making this statement to ask everyone to wear a mask when in public. Do this for your family and your loved ones. This is a very dangerous disease. This is not the flu!”

You can read the full statement on Lee’s Facebook page below.

Hawkins County’s mask mandate officially expired on September 29 at midnight.