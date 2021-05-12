How much did each county & city in the Tri-Cities receive from the American Rescue Plan?

(WJHL) – The American Rescue Plan Act was recently passed and represented $350 billion in funds that will be distributed to state and local governments.
According to fact sheets from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds were distributed based upon pandemic response needs, shortfalls and recovery efforts.
Tennessee will receive $3,725,832,113 in total funding. Each state received a base funding of $500 million and the rest was determined by the average number of unemployed people within the state.
Virginia will receive $4,293,727,162.20 in total funding.
Overall, a little more than $195 billion of the total funds was allocated to state governments.
Below is a breakdown of Tri-Cities metropolitan areas that will receive funds:
- Bristol, Tenn. – $5,586,805
- Bristol, Va. – $6,771,552
- Johnson City – $13,415,440
- Kingsport – $10,356,906
Local county governments and independent cities are set to receive the following amounts:
Tennessee
- Carter County – $10,953,291
- Greene County – $13,415,844
- Hawkins County – $11,030,015
- Johnson County – $3,455,110
- Sullivan County – $30,757,243
- Unicoi County – $3,473,563
- Washington County – $25,129,577
Virginia
- Bristol city – $3,255,822
- Buchanan County – $4,079,781
- Dickenson County – $2,781,104
- Lee County – $4,549,643
- Norton city – $773,263
- Russell County – $5,164,019
- Scott County – $4,188,943
- Smyth County – $5,847,349
- Tazewell County – $7,885,103
- Washington County – $10,438,365
- Wise County – $7,261,210
You can see the full breakdown of funds for each state, metropolitan area and county in the documents below: