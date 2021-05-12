How much did each county & city in the Tri-Cities receive from the American Rescue Plan?

(WJHL) – The American Rescue Plan Act was recently passed and represented $350 billion in funds that will be distributed to state and local governments.

According to fact sheets from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds were distributed based upon pandemic response needs, shortfalls and recovery efforts.

Tennessee will receive $3,725,832,113 in total funding. Each state received a base funding of $500 million and the rest was determined by the average number of unemployed people within the state.

Virginia will receive $4,293,727,162.20 in total funding.

Overall, a little more than $195 billion of the total funds was allocated to state governments.

Below is a breakdown of Tri-Cities metropolitan areas that will receive funds:

Bristol, Tenn. – $5,586,805

Bristol, Va. – $6,771,552

Johnson City – $13,415,440

Kingsport – $10,356,906

Local county governments and independent cities are set to receive the following amounts:

Tennessee

Carter County – $10,953,291

Greene County – $13,415,844

Hawkins County – $11,030,015

Johnson County – $3,455,110

Sullivan County – $30,757,243

Unicoi County – $3,473,563

Washington County – $25,129,577

Virginia

Bristol city – $3,255,822

Buchanan County – $4,079,781

Dickenson County – $2,781,104

Lee County – $4,549,643

Norton city – $773,263

Russell County – $5,164,019

Scott County – $4,188,943

Smyth County – $5,847,349

Tazewell County – $7,885,103

Washington County – $10,438,365

Wise County – $7,261,210

You can see the full breakdown of funds for each state, metropolitan area and county in the documents below: