How are local churches handling Sunday services among growing concerns of COVID-19 outbreak?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Several churches in the Tri-Cities are closing their doors on Sundays and only having online services while others are keeping their doors open despite the growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bishop of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church has ordered churches under their supervision to cancel worship services and meeting for at least two weeks effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

Several churches in our area are obeying that order today including Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Downtown Johnson City.

“Our building is very very busy most days. So this is going to give us an opportunity to take advantage of it not being in as much use. So yes, we do plan on trying to do some deep cleaning,” said Senior Pastor at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, Carol Wilson.

She stood at the front doors of the chapel Sunday morning to let people know there were no services at the church in response to the COVID-19 viral outbreak.

Instead, people were able to watch their services online.

“Our congregation has been extremely supportive and willing to be flexible and adaptive. We’re committed to caring for each other’s physical health and spiritual health, and we not only want to do that for our congregation but for our community,” said Wilson.

Though they wont be having in-person Sunday services for a while, their preschool and food ministries remain active.

“We want to make choices that help us continue to be health but also continue to be of ministry and service,” said Wilson.

Did you go to a church service this morning or did you watch online? #COVID19 #coronavirus @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) March 15, 2020

Right down the street from Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, Alter Fellowship Church’s doors remain open.

“We’re not living in fear. That’s actually what he talked about today,” said Mark Karwowski, who was exiting the Sunday service.

“I feel like not only is this our opportunity for our church to continue to gather and stay consistent and committed to each other,”explains Senior Leader, Mattie Montgomery, “it’s our opportunity to give love to a world that needs love more then ever, to be light to a world that feels pretty dark right now.”

Montgomery said this gives his church the opportunity for people to find a safe place in a time many people fear.

“While the rest of the world is frantically looking for hand sanitizer and face masks, we’ll be able to be the answer to a couple of questions that they’re asking,” he stated.

Other churches in the Tri-Cities have decided to close their doors and just do online services.

