Hospitalization numbers at Ballad Health facilities mirror those from last January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, August 16, announcing there are 179 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since January 24, 2021 when that number sat at 195 patients.

Forty patients are currently depending on a ventilator — double from last Monday’s 22 patients.

Monday’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) numbers nearly mirror numbers seen last January — on January 19, there were 57 patients in the ICU; as of August 16, there are 55 patients in the ICU in Ballad Health facilities.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 179

Total COVID-19 admissions: 39

Total COVID-19 discharges: 21

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 40

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.4%

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positive rate sits at 16%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

