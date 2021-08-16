Hospitalization numbers at Ballad Health facilities mirror those from last January

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, August 16, announcing there are 179 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since January 24, 2021 when that number sat at 195 patients.

Forty patients are currently depending on a ventilator — double from last Monday’s 22 patients.

Monday’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) numbers nearly mirror numbers seen last January — on January 19, there were 57 patients in the ICU; as of August 16, there are 55 patients in the ICU in Ballad Health facilities.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 179
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 39
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 21
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13 
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 40
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.4%

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positive rate sits at 16%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

For complete novel coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss