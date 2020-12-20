Hospital staff and physicians begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday, area hospital staff and doctors started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Morristown, Tennessee.

This as a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported over the last week.

On Friday, Tennessee reported 10,421 new coronavirus cases along with 115 new deaths. The cumulative number of cases is 503,651 (confirmed and probable).