Hospital staff and physicians begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday, area hospital staff and doctors started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Morristown, Tennessee.
This as a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported over the last week.
On Friday, Tennessee reported 10,421 new coronavirus cases along with 115 new deaths. The cumulative number of cases is 503,651 (confirmed and probable).
LATEST STORIES
- HCSO confirms death of Hawkins County Property Assessor Jeff Thacker
- Mother accused of overdosing while in car with children at North Nashville intersection
- Neighbor says Trump’s expected move to Mar-a-Lago violates agreement with town
- Traveling for Christmas? These states require a COVID-19 test before entering
- Knoxville state rep. strongly encourages Gov. Lee to consider mask mandate