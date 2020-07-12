Holston Conference of United Methodist Church closes churches in multiple counties due to increase in COVID-19 cases

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain View District of the Holston Conference on the United Methodist Church has prohibited in-person, outdoor and drive-in worship for the rest of July.

The Mountain View District includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and part of Claiborne Counties.

According to an email from district superintendent Rev. A.M. Hardy Cross, the decision was made following a called meeting of the Holston Conference Cabinet on July 10.

“These are difficult decisions to make but we feel the decisions to suspend worship at this time are the most loving, caring decisions we can make to keep our congregations and communities safe as we see rises in the number of cases in our area,” Cross wrote.

The Holston Conference issued the same order for the Tennessee Valley District, which includes Knox, Anderson and part of Claiborne Counties.

As of Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 57 active cases of COVID-19 in Greene County.

