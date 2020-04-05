Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday and many local churches are celebrating differently this year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As churches are finding new ways to worship, now they are having to find new ways to celebrate holidays, including Palm Sunday.

Several local Washington County, TN churches are doing things a little differently this year for Holy Week.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, and for many Christians, that means coming together to wave palm branches to celebrate Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, but instead people are having to celebrate online.

“Palm Sunday is a really special Sunday every year,” said Titus O’Bryant, the teaching pastor at Grace Fellowship Church. “The week that Jesus gave his life for us. He entered into Jerusalem and people celebrated and waved palm branches.”

Usually Grace Fellowship Church’s Children’s Ministry would be doing the same thing, but this year since they are not gathering, their service looks a little bit different.

Instead, they gave out packets to their children with palm branches and activities to do following up to Easter Sunday.

Grace Fellowship also hosted Sunday Service and communion online.

“God is good,” O’Bryant said. “He’s always present with us no matter what’s happening.”

Boone Trail Baptist Church‘s parking lot was bare on another Sunday, but their online services continue.

Josh Lake, pastor at Boone Trail Baptist Church, said they are celebrating Holy Week the best they can in these circumstances.

“We will be mindful of Palm Sunday and its historical significance, the beginning of Holy Week,“ he said.

Their music and teaching reflects what the week means for all Christians.

“Our songs will be particularly geared toward Jesus’ triumphal entrance into Jerusalem,“ explains Lake.

Tri-Cities Baptist Church will be doing things a little differently than years before on this Holy Week as well.

“Typically we have gatherings on Sunday morning and Sunday night on Palm Sunday just kind of preparing our hearts for that week,” said Tri-Cities Baptist Church Pastor Paul Mermilliod.

Instead, they too, are celebrating with hopes of being gathered once again.