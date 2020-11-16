Holiday season bringing the gift of employment to the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL)- Whether you’ve been fired, laid off, or furloughed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, millions of American’s are looking for employment.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant shares what businesses are hiring here in the Tri-Cities for the holidays.

A lot of food businesses in the Tri-Cites can’t keep up with the demand for takeout and delivery orders since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Now that the holidays are right around the corner, several businesses are looking for some extra help.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed the state’s economic recovery is continuing to climb since September.

Wiseman’s Clothing and Shoes in Unicoi County has been around since 1965 but just started doing online ordering since they had to close their doors at the beginning of the year because of the pandemic.

Their online sales are now doing better than their instore business.

“We have sold over 400 pairs in under 24 hours of Wrangler Bell Bottoms,” said Wiseman’s Marketing Manager, Laura Honigmann.

Wiseman’s is also looking for some extra help, especially since sales are expected to climb during the holidays.

“We do need more people, especially with starting online stuff,” said Honigmann. “We are struggling to have more people just to pearly help with marketing and online and we’re having to pull people from the floor salespeople to help with it,” said Honigmann.

Honigmann said they’re looking for some of those seasonal positions to possibly stay year-round depending on how well online business continues to grow into the new year.

Tennessee's unemployment rate is starting to decrease since the start of the pandemic now that the holidays are right around the corner.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities

Right now, Washington County’s unemployment rate is at 4.9% where last month is was at 7%.

Sullivan County’s unemployment rate is 5.7%. Last month they were at 8%.