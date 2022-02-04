High COVID-19 case rate continues plaguing Southwest Virginia

New COVID-19 case rates have stayed at elevated levels in Southwest Virginia compared to their drop statewide. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s elevated COVID-19 new case rate barely budged Friday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 640 new cases in the nine-county region.

The case rate has dropped much more slowly from its peak than Virginia’s did statewide as the Omicron variant keeps its hold on an area with far lower vaccination rates than the state as a whole.

Southwest Virginia’s rolling seven-day community spread rate is 1,371 cases per 100,000, essentially the same as Thursday’s. The region’s rate has been above 1,300 for 16 straight days. It peaked at a higher rate than Virginia’s overall and in the nine days since that peak has dropped by just 19%.

Nine days after its peak of 1,543 on Jan. 13, the state’s rate had dropped by 28%. Friday, it had fallen to 544 – down 37% in the past week compared to a drop of just 12% in Southwest Virginia in the past week.

Southwest Virginia’s population-adjusted COVID death rate since the beginning of the pandemic is nearly twice as high as the state’s and 42% higher than the national rate.

Reported COVID deaths, though, have been increasing quickly statewide. A VDH news release Friday attributed the increase directly to the Omicron surge.

The release said VDH “is beginning to observe these expected increases in death certificates received.” It added that the elevated death numbers will continue “over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates.”

The release also warned that evaluating death trends is most effective by using “date of death” data rather than date of report. A good example of that is in the low statewide reported death totals in early and mid-January. Eventual date of death data will likely show high actual death totals starting in early January and persisting through the month as the Omicron surge impacted more densely populated parts of Virginia.

The longer a time span covered, the more accurate death rate evaluations are even if the date of death isn’t used and on that count, Southwest Virginia’s death rates are far higher than the state’s or the nation’s.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region’s 1,101 total COVID deaths equate to 380 per 100,000 population. The state rate is 196, barely over half the region’s and that gap has widened steadily since vaccines became available. The national rate is 268.

Three deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Friday: one each in Russell, Tazewell and Wise counties. Hospitalizations were reported in Buchanan and Russell counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,120,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 4.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,572,022.

VDH reports there have been 13,861 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 4

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,001 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (41 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,234 cases / 185 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (28 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 2,975 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (15 new cases)

Lee County – 5,571 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (56 new cases)

Norton – 1,127 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (11 new cases)

Russell County – 6,124 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (54 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,135 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (62 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,631 cases / 370 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (81 new cases)

Tazewell County – 8,966 cases / 250 hospitalizations / 132 deaths (78 new cases, 1 death)

Washington County, Va. – 12,483 cases / 725 hospitalizations / 193 deaths (119 new cases)

Wise County – 8,948 cases / 282 hospitalizations / 162 deaths (95 new cases, 1 new death)

