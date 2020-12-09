High case counts overwhelming health departments; forcing positive cases to contact trace themselves

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With an all-time high positivity rate and increasing cases of Covid-19 with wide community spread, health departments are becoming overwhelmed with contact tracing.

“We were well behind, and then with the increased numbers, we’ve just not been able to keep up,” said Sullivan County’s Regional Medical Director, Doctor Stephen May. “If your lab result is later than six days old, then you may or may not get a call from the health department because we’re really trying to get to those acute cases first.”

Right now, Sullivan County is seeing on average 120-150 new cases each day, according to Dr. May, forcing them to prioritize certain cases over others.

“It takes an hour to do the case investigation and then at least another hour to notify all the contacts and figure out the quarantine dates that they’ll come out.” Dr. May said. “It has become physically impossible not just for Sullivan County but for our entire region to be able to deal with these numbers of cases.”

Now those who have tested positive are being asked to contact trace their own case.

“If you’ve been within 6 feet —mask or no mask— greater than 15 minutes, we consider you a contact,” said Dr. May. “Ask them to go ahead and self-quarantine for 14 days, and if they develop illness themselves then they need to go ahead and get tested.”

The priority is making sure the person who tested positive knows as soon as possible and giving them information on isolation

“Making sure they’re not transmitting the virus in the community is our number one priority and then also asking them to contact their contacts, especially household contacts about quarantine,” said Dr. Kirschke.

The department’s shifting focus to schools and other group situations.

“We are doing limited contact tracing particularly on the high risk groups that we have to make that connection to prevent spread within that group,” said Dr. May. “So, our schools, long-term care facilities…absolutely, we are still working those cases to the fullest.”

This process removes the database of those who have been contact traced. Those people no longer receive daily calls from the Health Department.

“The reason that we went to the new contact tracing is so that we can contact the cases as soon as possible to make sure they’re not going to school or work or other places in the community for fun, and it really speeds up the whole process,” Dr. Kirschke said.

If you have been identified as a contact for a positive case, you can call your local health department for information and documentation on quarantine.

“We do provide letters with release dates from isolation and quarantine when we’re talking to the people,” said Dr. Kirschke. “So, when we contact them up front, we give them those letters with the end dates of their isolation and quarantine for their contacts.”