‘He’s loved from one end of this county to the other’: Police escort welcomes Elizabethton man home after long battle with COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Monday, a beloved member of the Elizabethton community was finally able to go home after months of battling COVID-19 and various medical hurdles.

Rusty Verran, 58, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia on Thanksgiving and has been hospitalized ever since.

Verran, a former member of the Elizabethton Police Department, received an escort as he left the Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital on Monday.

Verran said this was the first time in months he had seen his daughter.

“It is a blessing. It is a blessing to get to come home. I hadn’t seen my daughter since November,” Verran said.

While battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, Verran had several setbacks as he ended up on a ventilator. Even with a bleak outlook, his wife Debbie said they kept the faith.

“Two weeks into being on the ventilator, when he first went in, he went into septic shock and we were told he wasn’t going to live, but we asked them not to give up and just to keep trying, and so they did,” she said.

Senior Pastor at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, Jamie Ferguson, organzied Verran’s homecoming as dozens came out to watch the escort, holding signs and waving in support.

“He served this community for 24 years as a law officer. He’s loved from one end of this county to the other,” Ferguson said.

Verran told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun he was looking forward to eating a home cooked meal and spending quality time with his family.