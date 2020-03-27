‘Heroes work here’ display placed in front of Ballad offices in support of healthcare workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A display has been placed in front of Ballad Health’s corporate offices in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sign reads, “Heroes Work Here.”

President and CEO Alan Levine says he doesn’t know who placed the sign, but it is appreciated.

“And to whoever put that sign in front of the Ballad Health sign out front, you have no idea the impact that had on our people,” Levine said. “We thank you for it.”

Levine asked people to share photos of the sign on social media to show support for healthcare professionals.