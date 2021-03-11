Health Wagon continuing mission giving COVID-19 immunity to Virginia’s poorest counties

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia mobile clinic is continuing its mission in giving COVID-19 immunity to one of Virginia’s poorest counties.

The Health Wagon is on its second day of vaccine distribution in Dickenson County, where more than 20 percent of residents have received their first dose and about 10 percent of the county have been fully vaccinated.

Every hour, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., health care workers with the Health Wagon are administering 10 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines.

“It’s very important with the Moderna, the handling of the vial that we’re having two people check it off and we’re getting the dose down so precisely that we’re trying to get an extra dose, that if you do it meticulously, sometimes, you can get an 11th dose out of the bottle,” said Vice President and Clinical Director Dr. Paula Hill-Collins, “and we’ve been told that by the state.”

“One of our first patients yesterday was 94 years old. He was a veteran of three wars. He was in World War II, he was in Korea and he was in Vietnam,” Hill-Collins said.

The clinic has already given more than 300 doses in Dickenson and Wise counties since last week. The plan to continue distribution on Wednesday and Thursday in Dickenson County.

“It’s much more isolated, it’s much more rural. No hospital in the county. We do have an urgent care hospital that’s opened and an emergency ER, for rural access,” Hill-Collins explained. “The nearest actual hospital is 30 minutes away to Norton.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the county has administered a total of 4,997 vaccine doses. She is hoping to give immunity to all its vulnerable residents by giving them priority.

“We are putting them at the head of the list. If a 90-year-old calls me, I will put them before a 19-year-old because we have to take care of our elderly. We have to take care of the vulnerable,” Hill-Collins said.

Though, she has high hopes for what is to come for southwest Virginia’s most vulnerable.

“It has worked, it has been a Godsend to us and we’re very thankful and we’re just thankful to get the patients out,” she explained.

Any questions about how the Health Wagon will be administering vaccines can be asked by calling (276) 328-8850.