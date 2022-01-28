Health Wagon and VDH providing free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WJHL) — More COVID-19 testing will soon be available to the Southwest Virginia community this upcoming week at no cost.

The Health Wagon and the Virginia Department of Health are teaming up to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 tests at two locations in Southwest Virginia.

Tests will be conducted by Health Wagon providers in a pandemic-friendly manner to keep everyone safe.

The first testing site will be hosted at the Coeburn Food City from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

The second testing site will be hosted at the shopping center near Walmart in Norton on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Health Wagon and VDH will also provide consultations, resources and post-COVID-19 information available to all that attend. The event is first come, first serve while supplies last.