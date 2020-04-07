Health Officials: There is now ‘widespread community transmission’ of COVID-19 in parts of SWVA

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District announced Tuesday there is now “documented community transmission” of COVID-19 in Washington and Wythe counties.

Health officials added that “… the entire health district is now considered to have widespread community transmission.”

In that same release, health officials in that district urged people to stay at home.

“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” insists Karen Shelton MD, Director, Mount Rogers Health District.

Officials added, “Do your part to STOP the spread by taking everyday precautions, including staying at home as much as possible, avoiding close contact with others, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.”

