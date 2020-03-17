Health officials say COVID-19 tests awaiting results in Greene County, Tenn.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – At the Greene County Commission meeting Monday night, health officials spoke to county leaders about the novel coronavirus.

Ballad Health Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Daniel Lewis revealed that some Greene County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and are awaiting results.

“There’s not been one confirmed in Greene County as of yet we do have some tests outstanding we have people who have been tested but they have not been confirmed as of yet,” Lewis said.

He explained that the United States is experiencing a limited testing capacity due to the virus having been discovered so recently.

“We’re trying to limit testing to those having exposure to a known COVID-19 case, or to those who have traveled to the hot spots,” Lewis said.

Those hot spots, he said, are where a high concentration of cases have been confirmed. Starting in November, those hot spots have been identified as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. However, he said that Seattle, New York City and Colorado have been added to the list of hot spots as more and more cases are being confirmed.

“Those numbers will increase throughout the United States,” Lewis added. “We’ll soon see community spread throughout everywhere.”

Though limited information is available on COVID-19, Lewis shared some of the following facts with the commission:

“It appears to be 10 times more deadly than the flu in all populations”

Only 0.2 percent of people who contract COVID-19 between the ages of 20 and 30 years stand the chance of not recovering

“The problem is the death rate appears to go up significantly particularly in those above 60, it appears to be significant”

“About 80 percent of people that get it, we think currently will get a fairly asymptomatic or a fairly mild process”

“The average number of [hospital] beds per 1,000 number of population in the United States is about 2.3 beds per 1,000 people”

Lewis indicated that there is some concern proving that one of the lingering effects of COVID-19 could be some lung damage.

