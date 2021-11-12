Health officials: 142 people fighting COVID-19 in Ballad facilities on Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Friday that there are 142 inpatients receiving care for COVID-19 within its 21-county service area.

This is a drop of six COVID-19 hospitalizations since previously reported on Thursday, according to the health system’s data.

Ballad also revealed two more patients have been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since Thursday, and 31 patients continue to depend on ventilators.

There are three pediatric patients fighting COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Friday, according to Ballad Health, and the region’s vaccination rate remains at 44.7%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 12:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 142 (-6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 17 (+5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 23 (+8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 42 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 41 deaths reported on Thursday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 11.7% on Friday.