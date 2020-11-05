Health official: SW Virginia COVID surge shows no sign of abating right now

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia has the highest COVID community spread rates and positive test percentages in the state, and one area health official said Thursday the current trajectory doesn’t appear to be changing for the better yet.

“It’s still continuing to go up,” Mt. Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton said. “We look at positivity (the percent of people tested who are positive for the virus), we look at the cases, we look at the numbers of new cases versus those who are just contacts. We have a lot of contacts who turn into cases.

“The more cases you have the more there is spread, and it becomes very difficult to contain that.”

New daily cases have doubled in Southwest Virginia in just three weeks and the rate exceeds the state average by almost three times.

Shelton said her biggest concern right now is hospital capacity.

“As (young people) have it it gets into the community and it spreads to those who have medical illnesses or who are elderly and they go to the hospital, and we need hospital capacity,” she said.

In just 22 days, News Channel 11’s Southwest Virginia viewing area has seen its rate of new daily cases per 100,000 population (using a 14-day rolling average) double — from 18.03 Oct. 14 to 36.48 today.

The region’s seven-day rolling average (36.45 Wednesday) is well more than double Virginia’s overall rate of 15.2.

Washington County and Bristol, Va. ranked 12th and 14th statewide for seven-day community spread rate Wednesday. Lee and Scott counties in the neighboring Lenowisco Health District ranked first and third.

Dr. Karen Shelton

Shelton said the best public health officials can tell, much community spread is now occurring in gatherings of extended family and social networks, where people may feel safer letting their guard down than they actually should.

“We see that many of the cases are associated with families, just family gatherings … but also with just social circles, just social gatherings of friends,” Shelton said.

“What we have by and large found is that businesses have a lot of good protocols in place for safety in the business place and people are generally doing the right thing in their business as far as wearing the mask and socially distancing.”

News Channel 11’s eight-county Southwest Virginia viewing region had community spread rates — new daily cases per 100,000 — two-and-a-half times higher than Virginia’s overall rate.

Another important variable, positivity rates, tells a similar story.

This graphic on the Virginia Department of Health website shows the concentration of high COVID test positivity rates in Southwest Virginia. Scott County’s rate is the state’s highest (Graphic courtesy Virginia Department of Health).

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show that 12 of Virginia’s 95 counties are in the “red zone” of 10 percent-plus positivity rates based on a 14-day average. Five of those are in the eight-county area. Six counties have rates above 15 percent and three of them — Russell, Wise and Scott — are in the region.

“People need to take it seriously,” Shelton said. “They need to wear their masks. They need to socially distance. They need to stay home right now as much as possible and really think about those social circles and getting out, and maybe rein it back in a little bit right now.”

The state line effect and the economic question

Many Southwest Virginians work or shop in Northeast Tennessee, and Shelton said she believes that fact is one contributor to her region’s higher case numbers relative to the Commonwealth as a whole.

Virginia, with stricter statewide mandates and restrictions, has an overall spread rate less than half of Tennessee’s — 15.2 compared to 31.7.

“They’re still having Friday night footballs at the high schools in Tennessee and people are gathering in the stands without masks and without socially distancing and it is spreading,” Shelton said.

“We know that there is especially in Bristol in Washington County a great crossover and where people live and where people work. So people are going back and forth constantly and those rising numbers in Tennessee are also affecting and causing rising numbers in Virginia.”

Shelton said she believes businesses can continue to operate and that spread can plateau and begin to decrease if people exercise due care.

“Ratcheting down restaurants and ratcheting down the essential businesses is not good for the economy.”

She said to continue to be able to shop and eat and do the things they like, people are going to have to approach such outings smartly.

“When you go into that store, wear your mask, use that hand sanitizer, please socially distance from others … if you touch your mask use the hand sanitizer again. That’s how we stop the spread of the disease.”

Another risk to the business community comes as employees fail to take adequate precautions around friends and family — and when they think they should “tough it out” when facing minor symptoms.

“It used to always be, ‘well I can tough it out. I can go to work. I’m sick. It won’t matter. Nobody will be affected.’ But now people are affected and it’s very significant and important.

“That’s a significant impact on our businesses and we are finding that the business community is beginning to come together realizing that all these cases with isolations and quarantines do have an effect on their bottom line.”

What comes next?

Shelton and colleagues take the pandemic’s strain home every day, she said. As community spread rates have undergone small ebbs and flows, she’s seen her hopes rise and fall that the region is truly getting on the right track.

“I wish I could tell you, ‘oh, once we reach x and x then we’ll begin to see it decrease. It hasn’t happened yet. I’ve been waiting for the cases to go down and just when I feel like we’re getting a break they surge ahead in another area.”

People abiding by quarantine when health departments call for it will be one key to turning the trend around, Shelton said.

“To stay home during that 14 days, it gets very difficult and economically it is challenging and we work with people to try to meet their needs as best as possible. But that is how we stop the spread of disease.”

Another will be the number of people willing to temper the exercising of their rights with respect for the virus’s potent ability to spread quickly and asymptomatically.

“We’re all inside and we know that that increases the spread and transmission of the disease,” Shelton said. “So for people just to kindly step back a bit and say …’I know I have my personal freedoms and I want to live my life. But how do I live that life smarter? How do I keep from infecting other people on the chance that I have it?’

“So just really taking it to heart, respecting other people and and trying to do the best thing for their family, friends and community.”