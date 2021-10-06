Health official offers guidance for enjoying Halloween during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local health official offered guidance for those who are planning to get out for Halloween this year.

Dean of ETSU’s College of Public Health Dr. Randy Wykoff he believes one good idea, among others, is while setting out candy for trick-or-treaters this season, also leave out some hand sanitizer.

Wykoff also states that it would be safe to wear a mask and remain socially distant while out during Halloween.

“The biggest thing is to just avoid crowds, close contact with folks, but your average trick or treater going door to door probably isn’t at an increased risk of COVID as long as they’re careful about doing the usual kind of things,” said Wykoff.

He also says what you are sure to have heard before, that the best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated.

