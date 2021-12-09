Health experts: don’t wait too long to receive COVID treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Frontline healthcare providers told News Channel 11 they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients who wait too long to seek treatment, most of whom remain unvaccinated to boot.

Experts said early diagnosis and treatment could produce a different outcome for a COVID patient, especially if they are unvaccinated.

As the region enters respiratory disease season, Ballad Health chief infection prevention officer and assistant vice president of infection prevention Jamie Swift said that different treatments are available for most of these viruses, but that they must be identified first.

“My main message is for everyone to have a low press hold for testing. It’s really impossible to know what virus you have or what illness you have without testing,” Swift said.

She said antivirals are available to those who contract influenza (flu) or monoclonal antibodies are available to those who contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I hear so many people say, Well, I didn’t have a fever, so I didn’t get tested. You may not have a fever, you may not have a cough, but if you’re not feeling well, if you’re congested, please don’t just assume that it’s allergies. It’s really important to go get tested,” she said.

Swift added that once a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19, they should contact their primary care physician or the Ballad Health telehealth service to determine if they qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment.

But she said they should not wait too long to do so.

“What people need to realize monoclonal antibodies need to be given as early as possible in the course of illness. If you come into the hospital several days later and you have an oxygen demand. You’re actually no longer eligible for monoclonal antibodies. You have to go on to the next treatments and so it’s really important to get that diagnosis early. So you can get that treatment if you qualify for it,” she said.

Before some patients who wait too long to seek treatment reach the hospital bed, they call for the services of emergency frontline workers.

Jim Garbe is a paramedic for the Sullivan County EMS service. He told News Channel 11 they’ve seen an increase in patients waiting for their symptoms to become overwhelming before seeking care.

“In September, we saw about maybe eight cases a day, it was overwhelming. And that was on top of all the cardiac cases, stroke cases, all the other ailments that a person might have that we even see on a regular basis. Through October, we had a little sigh of relief. That was maybe one case a week. It was great. I thought it was going to be over hopefully, and then it started over again. And we’re back to eight cases a day. It’s bad out there,” Garbe said.

He said once patients who present with COVID symptoms call for an ambulance, they are usually “extremely sick.”

“They’re typically dropping in oxygen saturation levels. And it’s at that point they’re in pretty bad shape. So, even though they may not even feel all that distressed, they’re breathing a little bit harder. It’s already started. And typically these are people that are not vaccinated,” he said.

Garbe added that in the greater Kingsport area, Sullivan County EMS may transport up to 18 patients in a 24-hour shift. He says recently half of those have been COVID patients, and he said those patients are typically very sick.

“Those patients will be very, very bad COVID patients that are in desperate need to survive. So that’s what it comes down to and those patients take a little bit longer to take care of, and it puts an extremely stressful load on the system in general, it taxes the whole EMS service,” he said.

He said recently it feels like the calls don’t stop, and he can see it in the emergency rooms (ER) in the Kingsport hospitals too.

“Right now we’re trying to still make that transition between a paramedic to a nurse or someone of higher care. But we’re getting to the point now where we are probably going to have to just start bringing in a patient and then dropping them in a bed or wherever we need to and then leaving because our system is that taxed,” he said.

Swift said Ballad Health ER staff, along with all other department staff, are burnt out.

“It’s hard to know going back into this we know what’s coming. We’ve lived through this. We know how bad it can get. And it’s not just that it’s bad for us. We hate this for our community,” she said.

The realization that this is yet another surge that could have been prevented is overwhelming to the frontline workers.

“I have run into a few homes where the person has had COVID. There will be 10 family members in that same room with them. And I asked all of them ‘how many of you have been vaccinated?’ and maybe one of the 10 will raise their hand and I’m appalled and the person will die eventually — I know this going into the house when I see the patient, I know this already and it’s tragic,” Garbe said.

As the holidays draw near and COVID cases continue to climb, health experts urge vaccinations, but for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, they urge testing.

“Testing is very very simple. They can save a person’s life and your family,” Garbe said.