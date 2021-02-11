Health expert says ‘mistrust’ could be leading to racial gap in COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The racial gap in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process is widening in Virginia, with Black people lagging behind White people in getting the shot.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, out of the total 926,772 shots given, only 93,022 have gone into the arms of Black people, compared to 547,049 vaccine doses that White people have received. The 2019 census shows Black people make up 20% of Virginia’s population.

The gap is trouble for some, given the coronavirus has taken a disproportionate toll on the Black community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black, Hispanic, and Native American people are dying at almost three times the rate of White people.

Dr. Cheryl Ivey Green, who serves on the African American Advisory Board in Virginia, says mistrust and safety concerns are among two of the issues leading to this racial gap.

“There is some level of mistrust about access to the vaccine,” she said. “The other concern is how is it being communicated to underserved communities and seniors who don’t have access to technology to be able to sign up online.”

So, how is the state working to address this?

Dr. Green explains that the Virginia Department of Health has been intentional about increasing efforts to reach the African American community. One of the ways, she says, is by fully engaging with the churches.

“African American communities typically trust the church and that has been the center of our community,” she said. “I think it’s great that they’re engaging with faith communities.”

In addition, the state has selected certain community sites for vaccinations to increase representation. Dr. Green said she’s seen this especially in the Richmond area.

“There has been some concern about them not seeing people that look like them in that line, so placing these opportunities or pop up vaccine centers in the community really works,” she said.

It’s important to note that there has been a lag in reporting race data to the Virginia Department of Health. Currently, there are 391,624 people who were vaccinated who did not report race.