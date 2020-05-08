Health Districts: Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in 7 Southwest Virginia counties

Breaking News
A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts have activated drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in seven local counties.

The following counties have set up testing sites at each local health department:

  •  Lee County Health Department – 276-346-2011
  • Scott County Health Department – 276-386-1312
  • Wise County/City of Norton Health Department – 276-328-8000
  • Buchanan County Health Department – 276-935-4591
  • Dickenson County Health Department – 276-926-4576
  • Russell County Health Department – 276-889-7621
  • Tazewell County Health Department – 276-988-5585

Testing will be conducted in the parking lot of each health department on weekdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Anyone wishing to be tested must have an appointment after being screened over the phone by a nurse.

If you would like to be tested at any of the above health departments, call the number next to them to be screened.

