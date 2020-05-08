Health Districts: Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in 7 Southwest Virginia counties

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts have activated drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in seven local counties.
The following counties have set up testing sites at each local health department:
- Lee County Health Department – 276-346-2011
- Scott County Health Department – 276-386-1312
- Wise County/City of Norton Health Department – 276-328-8000
- Buchanan County Health Department – 276-935-4591
- Dickenson County Health Department – 276-926-4576
- Russell County Health Department – 276-889-7621
- Tazewell County Health Department – 276-988-5585
Testing will be conducted in the parking lot of each health department on weekdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Anyone wishing to be tested must have an appointment after being screened over the phone by a nurse.
If you would like to be tested at any of the above health departments, call the number next to them to be screened.
