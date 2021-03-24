Health Department: ‘Several campers from the region’ come down with COVID-19 after Young Life Camp

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department have issued a “potential exposure” health alert for people that attended a Young Life Camp.

According to health officials, the warning is for people that attended the Young Life Camp at Windy Gap from March 19-21.

This particular Young Life Camp is located in Weaverville, North Carolina, according to their website.

The release added, “Case investigators have determined that several campers from the region have now become ill with COVID-19 and were infectious while attending the camp.”

Health department officials said anyone that attended the camp during that time should quarantine, monitor symptoms, and get tested if they become sick.

The end of the 14-day quarantine is April 4, 2021, using TDH and CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines, the release stated.

No further information was immediately available.