Health department partners with Kingsport church for COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday

Local Coronavirus Coverage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health officials will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at a Kingsport church this Saturday.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has partnered with Central Baptist Church to host a vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Anyone 16 or older can receive a vaccine and appointments are not required. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this event.

Second doses of the vaccine will be administered on May 8.

Those who get a shot at Saturday’s event will also receive a free gift bag.

Central Baptist Church is located at 301 Carver Street.

