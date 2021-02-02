Health commissioner: Feds sending more COVID vaccine but supply still the issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee got an incremental shot in the arm this week in the fight against COVID-19 when the federal government upped its allocation of first doses of vaccine by 16 percent.

The state is getting 93,000 combined doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine this week and for the following two weeks, Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said during a media update Tuesday. That’s up from the 80,000 Tennessee had received over several prior weeks.

Piercey, who also offered a positive report on trends in new cases and hospitalizations, said the supply uptick was one reason the state broadened its vaccine eligibility to include people between the ages of 70 and 75 Tuesday.

Piercey explained why the state still hasn’t opened up to 65 and over populations as a whole, as some states have done. She said data show a significantly higher risk of hospitalization and death (40 percent and 70 percent, respectively) among 70 to 75-year-olds compared to 65 to 69-year-olds.

“While we are excited that we have increased supply week over week, it’s still very much in low supply and not anywhere close to meeting the demand,” Piercey said.

She acknowledged seeing hopeful signs that the government might up the supply again in late February, but said it still remained likely that teachers and people over 65 are at least several weeks from becoming eligible.

“We do project that if supply remains the same it will take us most of the month of February to get through the 70-plus population,” Piercey said.

“We will certainly open that up sooner if we get additional vaccine.

Those with chronic underlying conditions, the so-called “1c” group, may have to wait until well into March or even April unless supply takes off.

‘Dramatic decrease’ in case counts, hospitalizations — deaths not declining yet

Piercey said a two-thirds drop in cases over the past six weeks — since the peak in late December — has been followed by a 55 percent decrease in hospitalizations since the state saw those peak Jan. 6. She said the trends appear to be “sustained.”

“This is a very dramatic decline that we’re very encouraged by,” Piercey said. “I’ve talked to several hospital executives and they’re finally feeling some breathing room, which is good, and we want that to continue.”

Piercey attributed much of the decline to Tennesseans’ behavior in terms of social distancing, mask-wearing and avoiding close gatherings.

“I don’t want people to get into the thought that vaccine is the only way to protect themselves,” Piercey said. “It is the best way to protect oneself but in the meantime let’s not forget about all of those very important measures that we’ve been taking all along, because they’re working.”

As of Tuesday, about one in seven hospital patients had COVID. Piercey said that was down from about a third of patients in late December. ICU percentages are 28 percent COVID, down from more than 50 percent about a month ago.

Piercey addressed continued elevated death trends saying “that does not necessarily signal that anything bad or unexpected is going on.”

She said the “cadence” of fatal COVID cases usually takes another week or two after people enter ICU for those that don’t survive to die. “Then there is another week to sometimes up to three weeks to process the death certificate and then get it into the state system.”

Piercey said the state “expect(s) that to start trending downward in the next week or two. We’re keeping an eye on that but so far we’ve not seen anything to indicate otherwise.”

Long term care first round vaccinations almost complete; hospital systems ready to help when supply increases

With close to 40 percent of deaths occurring in long-term care outbreaks, vaccinations have been a high priority. Those are handled through a federal partnership with pharmacies, but Piercey reported that nursing home and skilled nursing facilities are 100 percent complete with first doses.

Assisted living facilities, which typically have less vulnerable residents, are just a few days from completing first doses.

“Then it’ll start all over again and they’ll go with second doses, but that’s something we’re very excited about to have a fully vaccinated and protected long-term care population because we know those individuals are at very high risk,” Piercey said.

Asked about the lower profile role hospital systems have played recently, Piercey said the main cause is lack of supply, which has also decreased her department’s reliance on the Tennessee National Guard.

“We are in the works of getting more guardsmen on orders and into our facilities and to support in our community but the … rate-limiting step remains supply. There’s a lot of talk nationally about large … federal government mass vaccination sites.

“For us here in Tennessee, I’m not sure that would really be additional assistance to us. We’ve got capacity… we just need the supply in order to it.”

That’s a major reason hospital systems have stepped back for the time being, Piercey said.

She said the state had a planned transition to health departments and pharmacies, but the Tennessee Department of Health welcomed continued hospital participation so long as systems made their sites accessible and equitable to all patients regardless of ability to pay or any prior connection to that system.

“They continue to be very interested in providing vaccine to their community, and that’s exactly what I would expect, because … that’s where the public goes and trusts those health care providers and so we’re happy for them to help.”

But Piercey said without a bump up in supply, standing up their own sites doesn’t make a lot of operational sense for hospital systems.

“While supply is still quite low it’s … really kind of inefficient to set up a large community site when you only have a few hundred vaccines per week,” she said. “I do think we’ll continue to see hospitals stay online or come online as supply ramps up.”

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine told News Channel 11 late Tuesday afternoon that Ballad closed its Tennessee community sites a little less than two weeks ago precisely because of supply issues.

“We were pleased to be able to offer it up,” Levine said. “We’ve done over 25,000 vaccinations and we’d love to be doing them now but we understand, the state only can do so much based on what supply they get.

“In Sullivan County two weeks ago they got 1,200 doses, so dividing that among three different locations would have made it inefficient,” Levine said. “So rather than replicate those assets we instead threw in and redeployed our people to the Bristol Motor Speedway to help the department of health.

“At the end of the day everybody’s goal is to get as much vaccine out as possible and whatever we can do to help the department of health do that, we’re prepared to do it and we’ll do it enthusiastically.”

Levine said certain levers would have to trip for it to make sense for Ballad to stand back up its community sites.

“The first would be, is there a large enough supply and is it reliable enough,” he said. “Number two … if the good news is there’s enough vaccine, the bad news is (the health department) are getting overwhelmed at their locations, at that point maybe it makes sense to reopen ours and take the pressure off.

“That’s one of those things, you know it when you see it and we’ll take guidance from the department of health, but the minute they say they want us to do it we will absolutely stand our sites back up again.”

Piercey said she didn’t want to get overly optimistic, but that some signs seemed to point toward additional supply increases in the not-too-distant future.

“I am encouraged that seems to be moving in the right direction and really looking forward to getting a third candidate (the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) in the vaccine cycle, which will help accelerate our efforts.”